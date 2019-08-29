Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $3.37 Million in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 123,180 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 132,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,964. The company has a market capitalization of $572.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 11,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $240,837.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

