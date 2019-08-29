Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 2,099,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.44 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.