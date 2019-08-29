Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of Century Bancorp worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.49 per share, with a total value of $111,286.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 712,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,672,872.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $44,795.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 691,161 shares in the company, valued at $61,921,113.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,645 in the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNBKA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $461.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

