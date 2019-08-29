Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,188,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 93,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $1,305,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,262,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,670,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 2,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of -0.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.