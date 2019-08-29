Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.36

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and traded as high as $90.55. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 399,709 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

