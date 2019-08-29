HBZ coin Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market cap of $297,094.00 and approximately $53,828.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Exmo, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.04965597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

