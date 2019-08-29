Havy Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Havy has a market capitalization of $17,111.00 and $4,293.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Havy

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,964,479,488 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . The official website for Havy is havy.io

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

