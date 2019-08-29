Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 364 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

