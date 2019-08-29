Hartline Investment Corp Invests $1.85 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,793,000 after purchasing an additional 289,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.11. The stock had a trading volume of 188,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,114.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $4,743,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,905 shares of company stock worth $20,052,806. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.