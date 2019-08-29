Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.37. 541,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -364.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

