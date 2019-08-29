Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

DHR stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.45. 67,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,957. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

