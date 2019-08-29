Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,538 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.