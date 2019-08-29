H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. H & R Block traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.37, 9,770,079 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 2,966,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRB. Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in H & R Block by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

