Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $618-624 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.96 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.28-1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

