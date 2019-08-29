Grin Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $35.37 million and $44.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00019075 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 19,447,080 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, TradeOgre, KuCoin, LBank, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

