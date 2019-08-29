GreenMed Market Capitalization Achieves $11,067.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $11,067.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

