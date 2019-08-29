Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GLRE shares. BidaskClub cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

GLRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,233. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $125.94 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

