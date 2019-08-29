Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $211.34

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $211.34 and traded as low as $203.40. Greencore Group shares last traded at $208.90, with a volume of 711,928 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $927.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.34.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.