Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Up 5.6%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.08, approximately 439,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 502,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

