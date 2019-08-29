Greatbanks Resources (CVE:GTB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Greatbanks Resources Ltd (CVE:GTB)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 36,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Greatbanks Resources (CVE:GTB)

Greatbanks Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Invenio Resources Corp. and changed its name to Greatbanks Resources Ltd. in February 2015. Greatbanks Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

