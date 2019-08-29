Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.07

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.07 and traded as low as $154.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 1,380 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.58.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.