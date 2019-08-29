Golfcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (GOLF)

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Golfcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golfcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Golfcoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $119.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golfcoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Coin Profile

Golfcoin (GOLF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golfcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golfcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golfcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.