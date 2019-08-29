Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of GSS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 356,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,963. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,671,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

