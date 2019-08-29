GNY (GNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,962.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $9.58 million and $54,962.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00231480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01351344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00092213 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023300 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.