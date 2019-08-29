Globe Life (GL) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is one of 39 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Globe Life to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Globe Life alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Globe Life and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life Competitors 530 1526 1780 102 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Globe Life’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.30 billion $701.47 million 14.37 Globe Life Competitors $18.20 billion $1.03 billion 12.98

Globe Life’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Globe Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 17.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.26% 12.34% 3.06% Globe Life Competitors 8.44% 8.30% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.