Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Trading Up 0.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.63, approximately 11,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.