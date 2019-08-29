Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 101100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Global Energy Metals from C$0.24 to C$0.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

