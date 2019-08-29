GINcoin Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. GINcoin has a market cap of $180,164.00 and approximately $18,736.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,542.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.01785216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.13 or 0.02948760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00679169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00722468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00473514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009623 BTC.

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,905,839 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,829 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

