Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,128,718 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.70% of Gilead Sciences worth $604,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $907,479. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.