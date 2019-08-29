Genesis Vision Hits 24-Hour Volume of $450,634.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $450,634.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00012891 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Ovis.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

