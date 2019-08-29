Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Up 5.9%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07, 117,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 206,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.