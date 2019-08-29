General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 888,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,126,544. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.