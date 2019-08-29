Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Insider Sells $10,450.00 in Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 950 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $10,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GENC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.
Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.53%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
