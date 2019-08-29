Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Insider Sells $10,450.00 in Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 950 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $10,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GENC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 33.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

