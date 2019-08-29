GCN Coin Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $122,749.00 and $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00669852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,087,935,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

