Gas Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00015698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Poloniex, Huobi, OKEx, Koinex, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitinka and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

