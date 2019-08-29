GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $19,329.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BitBay, Upbit and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00681128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Poloniex and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

