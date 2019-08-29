G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,585,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 34,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $991.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.