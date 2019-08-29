FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) Stock Price Down 5%

FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 443,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

About FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FTE Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTE Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.