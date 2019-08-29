Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,236. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,867.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 749.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after buying an additional 2,239,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

