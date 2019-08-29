Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading 27% Higher

Shares of Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK) traded up 27% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.27, 20,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 9,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Frankly (CVE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 million for the quarter.

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

