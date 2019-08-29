Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 296.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Fossil Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,437,523 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 569,821 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,721 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,006 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 33,600 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,600 shares of company stock worth $1,578,492. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOSL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

