Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Fortis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 18,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. Fortis has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

