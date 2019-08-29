Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,353,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,920,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

FTNT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 1,821,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,760. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

