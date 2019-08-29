Footy Cash (XFT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Footy Cash has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Footy Cash

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash . Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

