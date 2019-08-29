Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 8,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,914. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

