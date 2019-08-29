FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.59

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and traded as high as $68.41. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $295,000.

Eastern Star Gas Limited is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas, development and production of natural gas, and production of electricity from a gas fired power station. The Company’s principal activity, the Narrabri Coal Seam Gas Project, is located in Petroleum Exploration Licence 238 adjacent to the township of Narrabri in the state of New South Wales Australia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.