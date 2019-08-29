Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.872-1.892 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. 1,791,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

