First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82, approximately 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 28.04% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.