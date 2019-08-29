First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.94

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $11.72. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 2,243 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 443,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 262,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

