First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.94

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $11.72. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 2,243 shares traded.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.
First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile (NYSE:FCT)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
