First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 35.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 25,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price objective on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.